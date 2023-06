COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to extreme heat predictions in the area, SafeHouse Ministries announced on Thursday that it would be Friday and Saturday to offer a cooling station to locals.

The cooling station offered at SafeHouse Ministries will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

SafeHouse Ministries says the facility is open to the public, stating, “no one refused…no questions asked.”