Fort Benning, Ga. (WRBL)-Santa was spotted with boots on the ground today at Fort Benning, appearing in classrooms and in the hallways at Freddie Stowers Elementary.

This was all part of our Partners in Education or P.I.E.

Santa was surprising students, with last-minute wishes, candy canes, hot chocolate, and Santa’s favorite cookies.

Our event today was supported by Santa for Military Families, Parent Teacher Organization, Kinetic Credit Union, DENTAC, MATA-Military Advisor Training Academy, and WRBL.