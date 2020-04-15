Second round of Coronavirus Response Fund grants announced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The second round of grants awarded by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley through the Coronavirus Response Fund were announced this morning.

The first set of grants went to 11 organizations in the Columbus area and equaled nearly $140,000. The second round of grants total more than $500,000 and will be awarded to area organizations that are helping the community’s most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus.

The grants are split up between five organizations, including St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. $500,000 will go to the local hospital and is supported by a special gift to the Fund given from an anonymous donor. The money will be used to pay invoices that are associated with work at St. Francis, according to a release from the Fund’s organizers.

As many know, St. Francis recently became part of a joint venture with LifePoint Health and Emory Healthcare. While it may seem unusual to charitably support the work of a particular company, we at CFCV are convinced that the chance for immediate action to increase critical care capacity toward our projected level of need aligns with the charitable purpose of the Coronavirus Response Fund. CFCV is legally able to make grants like this, and we believe that a higher level of critical care capacity will help our Fund serve our community’s most vulnerable populations. We applaud St. Francis’ quick action and careful use of resources, and we’re honored to make this grant due to the generosity of our anonymous donor. Betsy Covington, President & CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, Inc.

The rest of the second round grants, totaling $37,500, will go to four local organizations:

Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama – Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff members, patients, and family members of patients to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

– Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff members, patients, and family members of patients to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Giving Kitchen – Emergency assistance funds for housing expenses for food service workers in the Columbus rea.

– Emergency assistance funds for housing expenses for food service workers in the Columbus rea. The Life Church of Columbus – Groceries and hot meals for community members

– Groceries and hot meals for community members Mercy Med of Columbus – COVID-19 testing expenses and treatment support for those who test positive.

Additionally, Global Payments/TSYS has committed to match donations to the Coronavirus Response Fund up to $100,000. Beginning at 3 p.m. on March 25, they’ll match individual donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $2,000 per gift, according to the Coronavirus Response Fund website.