Self-protection coach hosts eight week course for Columbus women

The course begins with discussion of boundaries, self-protection, the do’s and don’t’s of self-protection and more.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local self-protection coach is giving women tools for to protect themselves from potential physical or mental attacks.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, women are statistically more likely to fall victim to domestic violence, rape, stalking and physical attacks.

While Fireband Allegiance Coach, Marcy Grady, says it’s impossible to completely ensure that someone would survive an attack with the tools she provides, but she hopes to give women a better chance at protecting themselves from these potential attacks and increasing their chances of survival when attacked.

““Violence and trauma happen in ways that we cannot foresee,” said Grady. “But what I want to do is at least give you a better chance at getting through that.”

Grady does this by not only teaching physical defense, but by giving women psychological tools as well. By teaching women self-love and empowerment she says it allows them to create their space and protect it by creating boundaries from people and situations that may cause them harm.

Another huge focal point of this program is to get these tools to the younger generation. Grady, as well as, her students who are parents like Julie Boyd, hope to teach young women that they no longer have to take people abusing them or putting them in uncomfortable situations.

“I wish they were tools that I had throughout my life,” said Boyd. “Certainly I have had plenty of moments where people cross my boundaries and all too often I didn’t know what to do.”

The course is an eight week course taught on Sundays at 360 Iron Crossfit in Columbus. Each week Grady teaches new skills and tools to the group for both physical and mental protection.

Grady says she has a mix of survivors and women trying to be proactive in her classes. She explained survivors take the class as way to reclaim themselves and their protection.