COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ghouls, ghosts, and goblins trickled into Shaw High School for the school’s annual Trunk or Treat Extravaganza.

Hundreds of people across the Fountain City gathered at Shaw High School for a night of fun, candy and spookiness during the event. Cars lined up and down the parking lot with candy spilling out of the trunks as children lined up one by one, searching for treats.

This year, organizers created an indoor sensory area for neurodivergent children, who may be sensitive to larger crowds or loud sounds. Shaw High School’s principal says inclusivity is a top priority.

We wanted to make sure we address all children and have an area for them as well, because we know some have issues with sound and being in large crowds. So the sensory area is just for them to enjoy and partake in the festivities as some of the other ones that have decided to be out with the music and the band and other stations outside. Sureya Hendrick, Shaw High School Principal

Apart from the trick-or-treating, children enjoyed sensory bins, cookie decorating and face painting. The high school has been hosting the family-friendly event for over 10 years.