Shaw Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is James Brooks, a government teacher at Shaw High School.

Students tend to have a great respect for teachers who make an effort to bring out the best in them. His students, Noah Burgess, Chris Benge, Landad Rose, Elena Smith, and Cameron Dodson nominated him. They described him as spontaneous and charismatic.

Mr. Brooks is an 18-year teaching veteran, a graduate of Columbus State University, and an Army veteran. He felt very honored, appreciative, and humbled after receiving the award. He spoke highly of his students who inspire him as a teacher.

Watch our digital exclusive interview with Mr. Brooks below.

J.J. Seman of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Mr. Brooks. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.