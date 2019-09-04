Six months after the Beauregard tornado, a 6th Fuller Center home is dedicated

(WRBL) – On March 3, Misty Baker and her family were living in a mobile home when a massive tornado hit Beauregard, Ala. Six months later, the Bakers are living in a newly dedicated house built by the Fuller Center and sponsored by First Baptist Church of Columbus, WRBL, and Kissin’ 99.3 FM.

Even though their home took heavy damage from the March 3 tornado, the Bakers were still living in their mobile home for months, as water came through the walls and rain poured through the roof into buckets.

On September 3, the Bakers got to walk through the door of their new home, made through recovery efforts that continue to rebuild homes in the devastated community.

The Fuller Center is working to build 11 more homes in the community during the 2019 Millard Fuller Legacy Build from Sept. 29-Oct. 4, but more volunteers are needed.

To volunteer and be a part of the rebuilding and recovery effort, register here.