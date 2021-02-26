 

Slight uptick in homelessness across Muscogee and Russell counties during pandemic, says local United Way

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Home For Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley program, counted a 2% uptick in people experiencing homelessness in Muscogee and Russell Counties in their annual Point In Time Count.

Marketing and communications director Lindsey Platts said the size of the increase is surprising due to the financial strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited the numbers are so close to what they were last year,” said Platts.

Home For Good volunteers started on a frigid Feb. 16 evening, breaking out into teams and visiting shelters. Over that evening and the next day, volunteers surveyed 254 individuals experiencing homelessness in shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered in Muscogee and Russell Counties.

Last year, volunteers counted 247 individuals experiencing homelessness. Platt said the increase is most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What you do is sit down and talk to different people at these shelters,” said Platts, “and get general information from them–their age, any underlying issues.”

With two warming shelters open due to the cold temperatures, volunteers counted 18 individuals unsheltered over the two day survey. The more people Home for Good can gather information from, the better United Way is able to help those who need it.

“The point is to connect them to resources in the community and ultimately get them housed,” explained Platts.

This is the 13th annual Point In Time survey, and it collects data about the housing situation, family and health of individuals experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 57°
Fair
Fair 0% 75° 57°

Saturday

79° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 79° 61°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 81° 65°

Monday

70° / 49°
Showers
Showers 57% 70° 49°

Tuesday

57° / 51°
Rain
Rain 65% 57° 51°

Wednesday

63° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 63° 46°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
64°

62°

3 AM
Clear
9%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
77°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories