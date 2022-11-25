COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Saturday following Thanksgiving marks Small Business Saturday; a holiday supporting local shopping.

“In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop. There are many ways in which you can help local businesses for this year’s Small Business Saturday. Uptown Columbus has a few ideas to help get you started.”

– Uptown Columbus Director of Communications and Marketing Tracey Green.

If you’re looking for ways to contribute to local businesses on Nov. 26, check out what these Columbus spots are offering.

Affleck & Gordon Attorneys at Law

· Free consultation for anyone seeking representation for Veterans Disability Benefits

Big Dog Fleet Feet

· 35% off all apparel

· $89.95 clearance shoes

· $15 Believe Journal running log

· Buy three, get one free: Feetures Socks

· 15% off Biolyte headlamps

· 15% off nutrition

Black Cow

· 10% off when you mention Uptowns Small Business Saturday (Food only, not on alcohol)

Chancellors

· 25% off ticketed prices

Council Studio

· 20% off storewide

Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe

· Buy $25 Gift Certificate, Get a Free 8 oz coupon and a Free Youth T-Shirt

JudyBug’s Books

· 10% of most everything

· 15% on select items

Maltitude

· Launch of the Holiday Growler Gift Boxes

· Launch of the Advent Beer Calendar Boxes

· Buy $50 Gift Certificate, Get $5

· Buy $100 Gift Certificate, Get $10

· 10% off pints at Broadway and Maltitude at Banks

Milkshake Momma

· Any Holiday FREAK shake in plastic cup $10.99

· $1 off any Holiday FREAK shake in a souvenir jar

Ride on Bikes

· Storewide discounts on new and used items including bikes and parts

Salt Life

· 25% off Storewide

The Posh Peach

· 20% off everything

· Spend $100 or more and spin the wheel

The Southern Pearl

· Scratch offs at the front desk at checkout for discounts up to 40% off

The Springer Opera House

· BOGO tickets for select dates and shows

· Pick 4 Season Flex pass for $100 (limited quantities available)

Uptown Exclusives

· PANDORA: 30% OFF entire collection

· HOBO: 25% OFF the entire collection.

*Receive an additional 15% OFF when you bring in your gently used handbag to be donated to the Women’s Shelter in Columbus.

· ABLE: 35% OFF entire collection

· BOGG Bag: 25% OFF

· Clothing & Shoes: BOGO 50% OFF

· Home & Spa: 25% OFF

· Baby & Kids: BOGO 50% OFF

· Kendra Scott: 30% OFF

*Some exclusions may apply.

Uptown Float

· 60-minute float Gift Certificate for $39 ($69 value)

Vera’Nique Boutique

· 50% off select items

Whitewater Express

· 25% off all footwear

· 25% off all Kavu

· 25% off all Orvis clothing and equipment

· 20% off Kayaking Equipment (excludes boats and paddles)

YMCA

· $18.56 special joining fee

List provided by Uptown Columbus Director Green.