Smiths Station Band On the Way to Raising $25,000

SMITH STATION, Ala.- The Smiths Station High School band is currently raising $25,000 to replace old instruments for the students.

In May, the band submitted a video to the Manilow Music Project $100,000 give away. The Manilow Music Project Committee decided the winners based on online votes, community involvement, level of need, and community appeal. The Smiths Station band video received the most online votes with 21,000. They did not win the prize.

The Smith Station band is in urgent need to replace the instruments that range in age from 10, 15, to 20 years old.

Since the band did not receive the prize, they began a SNAPRaise! Campaign to raise $25,000 for the new instruments. They currently have $17,013 raised. They hope to reach the goal amount, and even to surpass it.

To donate to the Smiths Station High School band, go to https://www.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/smiths-station-high-band-2019 to help the band reach their goal.

The community is invited to the annual Band Camp Preview Show on Friday, August 2 at 6 p.m. ET at Panther Stadium. Admission is free.