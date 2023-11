SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — As we prepare for a chance of severe weather over the weekend, a nearby town has decided to reschedule its annual Christmas tree lighting.

The Smiths Station tree lighting will now be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at its original location and time — 2336 Panther Parkway, 6 p.m.

The city says there will be food trucks, crafts, Santa, fireworks and more at the lighting event.

To stay updated on the potential for severe weather, check out out WRBL News 3 weather page.