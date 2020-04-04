Smiths Station woman dresses as alien at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) – There are many ways to cheer someone up and make their day.

Jennifer Talbert, of Smiths Station, has her own way. She dressed up as an alien while going to get groceries at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Phenix City on US Hwy 80 West.

“It was just to put a smile on someone’s face while getting the necessities at Walmart,” Talbert said. She says it was an old Halloween costume that she had laying around.

“I thought it would be a good laugh for our community. We could use it right now,” Talbert. She says multiple customers asked to take her picture who also thanked her for doing what she did.

“I had someone reach out to me and tell me that during the crisis this made his day,” Talbert said.

David Best also thought it was funny because he was the one that captured the now-viral video on Facebook.

Talbert says even her kids loved it and now want their own.

“Just stay inside and try to keep your sanity,” she said.