Soul Fest kicks off return of concerts to Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Concerts are officially back at the Civic Center after a nearly two-year-long hiatus. Friday night’s Soul Fest brought some rhythm and blues to Columbus Friday night, and attendees were able to move and groove to a lineup of old and new artists.

“Soul Fest we try to bring back the family atmosphere… we’re bringing the older groups back together,” Harold Funderburg with Medallion Entertainment said. “We’re enjoying some music you used to hear when you were young and we have some new artists like Tucka who bring in the new swing. We’re just bringing the wholesome atmosphere back to Columbus.”

The event was presented by Medallion Entertainment and D. Hood Entertainment and the lineup included Calvin Richardson, Tucka, Ronnie Bell, D.J. Trucker, Theodis Ealey, T.K. Soul and Jeter Jones.

Civic Center staff have been counting down the days for the return of concerts, 624 days to be exact, and have put new procedures in place to streamline the admissions process.

One of these new procedures includes a clear bag policy. The venue makes exceptions for medical bags or diaper bags, but event-goers will now have to leave personal handbags at home or in the car.

New technology has also streamlined the security line.

“We have magnetometers,” Landers said. “ This prevents us from doing the wanding. All of it is an effort to get people into the building a little bit quicker and a little safer.”

The event was a full capacity show with no social-distanced seating, but all attendees were required to wear masks upon arrival.

Civic Center staff say they are cautiously optimistic that the concert will be the first of many as the venue gets back in action.

Upcoming events include a Comedy Festival on Sept. 24 as well as the Greater Columbus Fair in October.