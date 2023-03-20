Americus, Ga (WRBL) — Approximately 75 high school students, parents and dealers attended South Georgia Technical College’s John Deere Agricultural Technology Open House.

John Deere officials and dealers invited prospective students, their parents, school counselors and agriculture teachers to attend the open house. They outline the program, financial aid, admission to the program, student life, and general information about the program.

South Georgia Tech’s students, who are currently enrolled in the program, provided demonstrations to show the types of activities they are involved in learning on a day-to-day basis.

To enroll in this program, students must be sponsored by a John Deere dealer. The students spend eight weeks in classrooms and labs, then work with a dealer for eight weeks and repeat the pattern during the five-semester program.

South Georgia Technical College began the first class for the John Deere TECH Agricultural Technology program in August 2014 and has already graduated several classes from the program. Students get a two-year associate of applied science degree in agricultural technology.

Studies indicate that there is a critical shortage of technicians in this field and the John Deere TECH partnership helps satisfy this need.

For more information about the Agricultural Technology program, visit southgatech.edu.