Spencer High School alum reflects on his high school coach, Odis Spencer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Bradley Ogletree, a Spencer High School alum, reflects on his days as a football player. Ogletree’s reflection comes as he stands on the grounds for the school’s new football stadium that will be named after former coach, Odis Spencer.

Ogletree played football in the late 1960s. During this time, Coach Spencer was the head coach at SHS. Ogletree said he is excited that the building process for the new stadium is already taking place and it already means a lot to him.

“When I think about the contribution that Coach Spencer has made to the community and to the City of Columbus. He has done so much for the athletes that played for him as well as for the students that he taught in the classroom,” Ogletree said.

Ogletree said he remembers when he played football that Coach Spencer would always motivate him and the other players, and said Coach Spencer always made sure his players came to play.

“It meant a lot for me just to be on the team, there were only two teams in Columbus you could play for. Carver High school and Spencer High School, so we had at least 100 players out for the team but only 40 made the team,” Ogletree said.

After graduating from SHS, Ogletree followed in Coach Spencer’s footsteps. He coached football for Muscogee County Schools for 27 years, he even coached at SHS. Ogletree said it was a privilege to coach for SHS and he even used Coach Spencer’s method of coaching on his athletes.

“My coaching style was similar to Coach Spencer’s, it was a different era, a different time,” Ogletree said. “The way he motivated you to play was no nonsense on the field, you always have to go 100 percent.”

Ogletree said that emulating Coach Spencer’s coaching style has taught his players that football is more than just a game, it teaches them how to build character.

After reflecting on his former coach, Ogletree said he believes Coach Spencer would appreciate the stadium named after him.

“I don’t know if it would make a big difference or excite him so much because he was focused on a bigger picture for us and for the community. I’m sure he would appreciate it, his name being on it. For a long time I thought the school was named after him,” Ogletree said.

Ogletree continued on by saying he believes all of Coach Spencer’s family and the community will appreciate the naming of the stadium.

The official ground breaking ceremony for the stadium will be held April 17, 2021. The stadium should be completed by 2022.