Spreading holiday cheer through Uptown: Christmas parade and tree lighting on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus held a holiday parade on Friday to officially ring in the Christmas season. Broadway was transformed with holiday decor and music as Mayor Skip Henderson and Santa Claus lit the giant tree.

The 1000 and 1100 blocks of downtown were closed down for the parade, and the night kicked off with performances from Shaw and Hardaway band members.

Choir students of all ages from various area schools sang beneath the lit tree. As crowds formed for the parade and performances, so did the lines for various Uptown establishments.

When it comes to holiday shopping, Mayor Henderson says there’s an easy way to support your Columbus neighbors and business owners.

We want to remind people to shop local. We’ve got so many incredible merchants here in the Uptown area and some of the stores all over Columbus. We want to remind them to think about those who own their own stores and buy local. Mayor Skip Henderson

The lit Christmas tree also has a new neighbor: Columbus’ very first 12-foot-tall Menorah.

Mayor Henderson did the honors of lighting the Menorah during the start of Hanukkah last month, marking this the first year the city has had a menorah and a public lighting ceremony for it downtown.

The two symbols stand together now on the median of Broadway.