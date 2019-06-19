SSHS Band students will soon learn if they won $100,000 in new instruments

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station High School band students will find out Wednesday if they’ve won $100,000 worth of new instruments.

SSHS Band students entered a video into the Manilow Music Project, which awards $100,000 for instruments for the school with the highest number of votes in the video presentation and other categories.

Smiths Station was in first place when the voting ended! Now, they are waiting to see if they actually won.

“To our contestants, thank you for taking the time to create such remarkable heartfelt videos for our contest. To all our other friends who watched, voted, and gave the generous donations that made this prize possible, we send our deepest gratitude for your support,” posted the Manilow Music Project.

The winner will be announced online manilowmusicproject.org, Wednesday at 6PM PDT. The website will direct viewers to a post where Barry Manilow will reveal the winner.

News 3 has learned the SSHS band has been using the same instruments purchased from back in the ’70s, yet the school still manages to produce outstanding marching, concert, and jazz programs over the years.

SSHS band students are continually giving back to their community. They work for Toys for Tots, and after the devastating March 3rd tornados target their community and others in east Alabama, the students continue to help with recovery efforts.

SSHS students, News 3 is pulling for you to win these new instruments. Good Luck!