St. Anne Pacelli student dies from accidental drowning; local church to host a prayer vigil

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Student from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has tragically passed this morning, August 15, after suffering injuries in relation to an accidental drowning on August 13.

The 5th grader, London Skye Williams, succumbed to her injuries at an Atlanta hospital where she was receiving treatment for her injuries.

Sunday, August 15, St. Anne Catholic Church will host a prayer vigil at 6 p.m., according to a Facebook post from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School.

For those planning to attend, it has been asked attendees wear a mask or face covering as well as the color pink in remembrance of London.

Monday, August 16, St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School will allow students to come to school out of uniform in memory of London.