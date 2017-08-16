St. Francis to host free community program on arthritis

Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States, and while it can happen to the best of us, it doesn’t have to mean the end of your movement.

Join this week’s News 3 Midday Wellness Wednesday segment to learn more about two upcoming arthritis seminars, free and open to the community, courtesy of St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Sean Blake and Dr. Tamara Huff with the St. Francis Orthopedic Institute say the classes will help visitors learn more about arthritis symptoms and treatment options. Both are orthopedic surgeons, but say treatment means much more than simply going under the knife.

This free program will be held on both of the below dates:

Monday, August 21, at 7 pm

Tuesday, September 19, at 9:45 am

Both programs are being held in the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium in the Butler Pavilion at St. Francis. To register, call 706.320.8060 or email PrimeTime@sfhga.com.