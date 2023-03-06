COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In Conjunction with Women’s History month in March, several people came together Monday morning for the Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast at The Columbus Convention Center and Trade Center.

The event was packed as speakers acknowledged the contributions of women in the S.T.E.M. Industry, which stands for Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics. Three women were awarded for their contributions in the S.T.E.M, field—-including Dr. Tina Cross, a Retired Science Teacher and Robotics Coordinator, Julisa Velasquez, a Mechanical engineer at Pratt and Whitney, and Natalia Temesgen, a local Screenwriter and Creative Writing Professor at Columbus State University.

Stacey Abrams was the guest speaker of the event. She encouraged young people who are interested in pursuing a career in S.T.E.M to learn from your lessons and not your losses. Mayor Eddie Lowe of Phenix City and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson were also in attendance of the event.