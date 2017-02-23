Stars shine at Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The stars were out at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Columbus Wednesday.

The star students from each public and private high school in Muscogee County were recognized for their academic achievements. Each star student scored the highest on the SAT in their respective school.

Each student got to introduce their star teacher during the ceremony. The star student for the county was Columbus High senior Varun Nukala. He scored 2360 out of a possible 2400 on the SAT.

“I think the main people I’d like to thank are my parents. My mom and dad have really had a major impact on me. They’ve inspired me to work hard, as hard as I can to achieve my goals,” says Varun.

Varun named AP Environmental Science teacher Robert Morgan as his star teacher. Varun plans to go Duke University and become a physician.