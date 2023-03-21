COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District’s start times may change soon. The school district will host a series of community meetings, and the first meeting is scheduled for next week.

According to the school district, it will share with the community the need to revise the school start times. A proposal was presented to the Board of Education at the March Board meeting.

Parents and community members will have four opportunities to attend.

The meeting times can be found below:

Spencer High School Auditorium: Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Columbus Library: Tuesday, April 11 at 12 p.m.

Virtual: Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

Hardaway High School Auditorium: Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Currently, elementary schools start at 8 a.m., middle schools at 8:50 a.m. and high schools at 8:10 a.m.