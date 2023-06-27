COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The entrepreneurial assistance group StartUP Columbus and D. Abbott Turner College of Business announced the third annual BizPitch Competition.

Following the style of the well-known television program “Shark Tank,” BizPitch offers business owners a stage to present their creative business concepts to a panel of judges.

StartUP Columbus invites both tech and conventional business owners to apply for a chance to present their company at the competition, which will take place in November 2023.

“We’re an entrepreneur support organization that started in 2018, 2019 timeframe. And one of the things that we learned along the way and that we’ve seen from other communities is a way to support entrepreneurs, is through competitions, pitch competitions specifically. …” shared Ben McMinn, executive director of Startup Columbus. “…Not only does this add resources and support for capital for these entrepreneurs, but it attracts entrepreneurs to the region, which is not only beneficial for other entrepreneurs, but for themselves, and for the community as well. And so we have this competition to attract those entrepreneurs, to support them, to build on their business, and then give them a little bit of prize fund money if they win at the end.”

Entrepreneurs interested in participating are urged to submit their applications by July 28 via the official StartUP Columbus website in order to be considered as a BizPitch Finalist.