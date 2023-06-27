LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) — The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Mary Joe Stanfield, 38, was last seen on June 16 on Cotton Street in Lumpkin, driving a white 2009 Nissan Altima with a Georgia License plate “TAC9156”.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stanfield is a white female, standing at 5’04” and weighing 190 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311.