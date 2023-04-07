NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) — Congressman Drew Ferguson is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

All high school students residing in Georgia’s Third Congressional District are eligible. The winning artwork will represent Georgia’s Third District for one year in the United States Capitol Building.

“For over 30 years, the Congressional Art Competition has recognized and encouraged artistic talent among high schoolers across our country – and I’m delighted to keep this tradition alive by launching this year’s competition,” said Congressman Drew Ferguson. “These pieces by young people throughout our district offer an exciting glimpse into the future of American art.”

Entries, including paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, must be submitted digitally at Jessica.Eck@mail.house.gov by 5 p.m. on May 1, with a completed Student Information & Release Form.

Full submission guidelines can be found on Congressman Ferguson’s website here.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.