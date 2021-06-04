Summer is here and one local hospital is making sure kids have a safe summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Summer is here and so is the heat, which means families will be heading to the water for a refreshing day of fun. One local hospital partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors and a few other vendors to provide kids with free life jackets.

Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Safe Kids program hosted a free life jacket event at Lake Oliver Marina. Any child 17 years and younger were welcomed to get sized and fitted for a life jacket at no cost.

Pam Fair, Director of Safe Kids at Columbus Piedmont Columbus Regional says their goal for the summer is to have zero drownings.

“We’re a water community, we have the Chattahoochee and several lakes. And so we want to make sure that families understand how fun water can be but also that it has to be respected,” said Fair. “And so we want to make sure they have what they need to keep their kids safe and in the game we want them to have fun when they’re around water and so that life jacket is key.”

Kayla Campbell said even though they fish on land, it was still important for her to get a life jacket just in case.

“You never know what might happen, you might end up falling in the water or drowning and so you have a life jacket to be safer.” said Campbell.

The event took place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Columbus first responders helped with the fitting and handing out of life jackets.

If they didn’t have a child’s size, organizers provided them with a voucher so when more supplies come in, the child will receive their life jacket.