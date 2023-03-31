COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — They are masters of disguise, skillful killers and full of venom but they are colorful, picturesque and a unique expression of nature. Snakes are striking by all means.

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center will showcase Super Snakes in its regular Animal Show on April 1 from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

“Learn about and say hello to Oxbow’s slithery scaled ambassadors!” says the Animal Show webpage.

Visitors are advised to buy tickets in advance. According to Oxbow Meadows, all donations assist animal care and the continuation of educational programs.

For tickets and more information visit Columbus State University Marketplace page.