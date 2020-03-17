Sweetland Amphitheatre postpones spring concerts due to coronavirus

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As concern over the spread of coronavirus continues to grow, the City of LaGrange announced a postponement of spring concerts.

While rescheduled not all of the concerts have chosen rescheduled dates, the city announced that events with the Black Jacket Symphony and Styx have already chosen new performance times.

Here is the current set of rescheduled events:

Styx – Rescheduled for Friday, June 19

Black Jacket Symphony – Rescheduled for Friday, July 17

Bethel Music – Rescheduled date to be determined

All purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled performance times.

Officials say refunds are available for ticketholders who cannot make the new event dates by sending a request to attendeesupport@eventbrite.com.