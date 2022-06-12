COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday golfers swung their clubs for a cause; they teed up for the 2nd Annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball Golf Tournament.

For years, Phenix City mayor Eddie Lowe and his wife Deborah have offered scholarship opportunities for local students. They fundraise for their scholarships through their golf tournament and annual ball.

Tickets and donations for the two events help send Phenix City students to traditional universities, two year colleges and trade schools. Mayor Lowe says he is working to plant the seeds for the future generation of his city.

“What we’re raising the money for is to help this generation so it can continue to bless our generation,” Lowe said. “So when we get older… because we are enabling them right now, they will be able to enable us when we aren’t able to enable ourselves.”

The event was sponsored by several local organizations, including Wiregress RC&D, a council that works to support economic development in places like Russell County. Representative Leroy Davis, Jr. says helping to further the education of these young students will in turn bring resources back to the county.

“We hope that if we can get them into college that they will come back here to us and work,” Davis said.

20 golf teams competed for the first place title and the elusive hole-in-one.

The News 3 golf team even managed to “Keep it in the Fairway.”

The annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball is coming up on June 25 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.