Teacharet: Springer Theatre Academy’s fundraiser on Thursday, July 18

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) If you want to help local young people have an exciting opportunity they otherwise might not afford, mark you calendars for Thursday, July 18.

The Springer Opera House will host Teacharet at 7 pm, Thursday, July 18! It’s a fundraiser for the Springer Theatre Academy. Money raised will go to support scholarships to provide some local youngsters a chance attend the academy.

Sally Baker, Director of the Springer Theatre Academy, stops by News 3 Midday to share with WRBL News 3’s Greg Loyd the exiting opportunities the scholarships provide some young, local artists.

Everyone is invited Thursday night to Springer Opera House for the benefit. The suggested donation is $10 per person.

The Springer Opera House is located at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia, 39101.