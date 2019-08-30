Teacher Supply Drive supplies donated to Muscogee County School District

For the third annual Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive, some teachers and students in Muscogee County will have more of the supplies they need to make their classroom experiences more rewarding.

Today, WRBL News 3 delivered all of the supplies you donated during our summer Teacher’s Supply Drive.

We brought the items to the Muscogee County School District’s office. The district says those supplies will go directly to students and teachers at Brewer and MLK Elementary Schools.

“We are so appreciative of Mr. Hart, the WRBL station manager, the employees of WRBL, and all their sponsors for providing the supplies that we have here for these two deserving schools,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Muscogee County Schools. “We have MLK, Martin Luther Elementary, and we have Brewer Elementary. We are just so appreciative of these additional supplies. It will help the students and teachers to be successful this year.”

WRBL News 3 would like to recognize the sponsors for the event, TSYS, Attorney Ken Nugent, RNR Tire Express, Rivertown Toyota, and Attorney John Foy.

WRBL also thanks you, the News 3 viewers who cared enough to donate to help our local teachers and students.