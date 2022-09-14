Today we were collecting supplies for our local elementary school teachers. Here’s a look at some of the supplies we’ll be collecting. For Grades Kindergarten through Second… we’re looking for things like index notebook paper, markers. For grades Third through Fifth… we’re looking for supplies like 3-Ring binders, 3-prong pocket folders, 1 pack of dividers with tabs, composition books, and pens.

Today’s donation drive is made possible by Mike Slocumb Law Firm and also by our hosts today here at Atlanta Postal Credit Union. We were joined today by Rachel Jackson who shared that “Here at ACPU, we are passionate about helping the teachers and our communities. Once again, we are happy to support WRBL’s teacher supply drive. Please come out, show the teachers support and help supply their classrooms for the entire year. As always, thank you.”

If you have items you would like to donate, the next teacher supply drive will be held on September 21st at the McDonald’s on Bradley Park Drive.