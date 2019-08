The 17-year-old involved in the Friday afternoon bus crash on Hwy 165 in Phenix City has passed.

According to Phenix City Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., Chris Rogers, a senior at Central High School, passed away today at 2:49 p.m.

Rogers was in the silver Ford Focus that collided with a Phenix City School bus.

Coroner Sumbry says his body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsy tomorrow in Montgomery, Alabama.