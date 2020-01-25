Temple Israel commemorates 75th anniversary of the liberation from Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Temple Israel conducted a special service tonight to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Russians in 1945.

Testimonies and memoirs from survivors and non-survivors of the Holocaust were woven into their regular Friday Sabbath service.

Members of the congregation listened to how the days of the Holocaust influenced their daily lives, their view of the world and how they observed, believed and practiced their religion.

“Anti-semitism is on the rise again. We have to remember what those feelings and what those expressions lead to. That the expression of prejudice, really irrational prejudice that is not based on reality, using Jews as a Scapegoat, where that can lead to and where too many people want it to go,” says Rabbi Beth Schwartz.

The panels displaying some of the history of the Holocaust will be on display at Temple Israel until next Tuesday.

“It displays the brief history of the damage and insidious evil that Anti-Semitism is and can be in action since the Holocaust,” says Rabbi Schwartz.

During the service, representatives of different Jewish groups lit six candles to represent the six million lives lost during the Holocaust.