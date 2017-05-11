Temporary 13th Street lane closure test to start Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A traffic alert for those traveling in the Midtown area.

The city put down barrels and barriers Thursday to close the outside lanes of 13th Street between 5th and 13th Avenues. They’re doing this to test out how well traffic would flow.

If they decided to turn one of the lanes into a pedestrian and bike lane or use the space for parking spots. Officials behind the plan say closing the outside lanes will force motorists to make major adjustments, but could ultimately be very beneficial.

“Streets create an area that you want to come to. We want this to be a destination as well as a place to get from one area to another. We don’t want to just drive through Midtown, we want people to stop and stay,” says Anne King, Executive Director of Midtown Inc.

King also says the purpose of the project is to create a more attractive connection between Midtown and Uptown.

