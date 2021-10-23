The Amazing Marriage Chase returns to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Husbands with red lipstick kisses all over their faces, could be seen running up and down Front St. with their wives while participating in the annual, Amazing Marriage Chase. The scavenger hunt-style event sent married and engaged couples all around downtown to test their relationship.

The goal is to give couples the opportunity to spend quality time together and exercise communication and teamwork skills. The non-profit, Right from the Start, was founded in Columbus due to concern of high divorce rates and the high rate of single-parent homes in our city.

Couples had two hours to finish 11 different tasks. They were given a map of the different locations all over Uptown, and completed relay tasks like packing a trunk for a family vacation, a wedding tradition relay, and grocery shopping.

Steve, Butler, Chairman of the Board, for Right from the Start says that strong marriages and families are the bedrock of healthy communities.