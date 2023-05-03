AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Auburn offers 50 inaugural AIM Experience (Auburn Montgomery Internship Experience) for college juniors and seniors this summer.

Twenty-five interns will be accepted from Auburn as well as 25 interns from Montgomery. Participants will learn how to serve, socialize and develop in Auburn and be given insight into why Auburn makes a good professional home.

Activities will take place in Auburn and Montgomery with transportation provided for events outside of Auburn. All activities will be during the week after regular work hours.

Due to the cost and planning involved in the activities, participants are asked to give at least an 80 percent commitment.

Participants will receive a “City Pass” that provides discounts or free memberships to various downtown establishments as well as to the City of Auburn recreational facilities.

For more information, visit the City of Auburn Industrial Development Board website.