The city of Auburn will have its first neighborhood conference in August

Auburn Aal. (WRBL) – The first annual neighborhood conference is being put on by city officials to bring the community together.

Preregistration for the event will be open online on Tuesday, July 6 – Tuesday, August 10, and preregistration is required.

“For our first year hosting this event, we wanted to bring work sessions to the public that were designed with our neighborhoods in mind. The sessions will provide information to help neighborhoods understand a little more about what certain departments do and how we can work together and care for our city,” said Allison Blankenship, neighborhood specialist and event coordinator, in a news release.

“We hope people leave the conference having learned something new, and we hope they leave empowered and inspired, knowing the influence they have on their community,” Blankenship said.

“I also hope they feel more connected to City staff. For some, the work session content may be the start of a larger conversation, and we hope people feel comfortable reaching out to us.”

Workshop leaders at the event include: Alfred Davis, director of Community Services; Ashley Thomas, manager of Community Services; Sgt. Charles “Bud” Nesmith of Auburn Police Division’s Community Services Section; Catrina Cook, director of Environmental Services.

Keynote speakers include; Auburn’s Human Resources Director Kristen Reeder, and Rene Waldrop director of Our House, a local nonprofit.