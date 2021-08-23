Cougar Minute – August 23, 2021

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – News 3 is proud to partner with Columbus State University each week to spotlight opportunities for prospective students as well as events the university is sponsoring that are open to the public.

The Cougar Minute is a weekly report, hosted by CSU students, that airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Wright Calhoun, a senior from Americus, Georgia. The events he features this week include:

The Forum 2021 is right around the corner. Join the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University to hear from the best and brightest in the business community, right here in Columbus, including renowned businesswoman Kat Cole. Tickets for the in-person or virtual event on August 31 can be found at theforum.columbusstate.edu.



Day of Service 2021 is almost here. We’re giving back to the Columbus community by partnering with over 30 nonprofits for an impactful day. Sign up to volunteer as a student, alumni, faculty or staff member at students.columbusstate.edu.



The Bo Bartlett Center is now showing the “Do Good Fund,” exhibition, curated by CSU professors Rylan Steele and Mike McFalls. The collection features photographs taken in the American South since World War II. The exhibition will be on display until October 1.

For more great events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.