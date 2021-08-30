Cougar Minute – August 30, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Every Monday, WRBL News 3 teams up with Columbus State University highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute, hosted by CSU students, airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, Georgia. The events she features this week include:

Join us at the CSU clocktower on September 3 at 10 a.m. to send off the Miracle Riders as they ride across the country to raise money for the CSU nursing program. Follow along on their journey at rideformiracles.com.

It’s time to cheer on the Cougars! Come on out to fall sporting events including golf, cross country and women’s soccer. For a full list of games, visit csucougars.com.

It’s not too early to be thinking about 2022. Applications for spring semester at CSU are open now. Priority admission begins on September 15 and applications are due by November 30. Find out more at admissions.columbusstate.edu.

For more great events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.