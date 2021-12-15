Cougar Minute – December 13, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, Georgia. The events she highlights include:

Congratulations to our summer and fall 2021 graduates and newest alumni! Want to start earning your degree at Columbus State? Apply today at admissions.columbusstate.edu and take one of our daily tours offered at both our Main and RiverPark campuses.

It is the last week to go see Looking Male and South Arts in person at the Bo Bartlett Center. The show will be on display until December 20th. To learn more about the exhibitions, go to bobartlettcenter.org.



And, there’s still time to enjoy CSU’s WinterFest lights. Take a driving tour through campus to see the holiday display. Lights will be on from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly until December 29.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.