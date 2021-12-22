Cougar Minute – December 20, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

More from the Cougar Minute

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Kierra Wells, a senior from Columbus, GA. The events she highlights include:

Come cheer on the Cougars tonight as women’s and men’s basketball hit the court against Augusta University! Get your tickets and find more great matchups at csucougars.com.

There’s still time to see the WinterFest lights! Take the driving tour through Main Campus until December 29. And, share how you’re celebrating the holidays at columbusstate.edu/createholidaywishes.

Thinking of taking the next step to earn your degree? Learn more about our two campuses and apply online at admissions.columbusstate.edu.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to www.columbusstate.edu