Cougar Minute – December 6, 2021

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Each week News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Wright Calhoun, a senior from Americus, Georgia. The events he highlights include:

On December 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at CCSSC, join us for “Four Leaf Clovers,” a Wintertime concert, filled to the brim with Irish arrangements. Featuring incredible artists and performers including Wolf and Clover, Longfei Li, and more! Tickets are available at https://www.ccssc.org/events/.

On Saturday, December 11, starting at 11 a.m., join us for Oxbow Meadows’ Holiday Open House. Free and open to the public, this event is a day full of festive holiday fun! Nature holiday crafts, storytime, animal encounters, and a visit with Santa will be a part of this winter celebration. Go to Facebook.com/CSUOxbowMeadows to learn more!

Graduation is almost here! Congratulations to all of the graduates as they finish one chapter and begin another. Join us as we roar in celebration and recognize their hard work. To see a full listing of graduation times, go to graduation.columbusstate.edu

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.