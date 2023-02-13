Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, Alabama.

Events highlighted include:

Tuesday, February 14 th – “A Talk with Tammy Kernodle” hosted by the Black Schwob Society. Located in the Orchestra Room of the Schwob School of Music at 4PM.

– “A Talk with Tammy Kernodle” hosted by the Black Schwob Society. Located in the Orchestra Room of the Schwob School of Music at 4PM. Thursday, February 16 th – “Unaccompanied” by Kate Capshaw and “Earthy Matters” by Bo Bartlett at the Bo Bartlett Center. Reception from 6PM – 8PM.

– “Unaccompanied” by Kate Capshaw and “Earthy Matters” by Bo Bartlett at the Bo Bartlett Center. Reception from 6PM – 8PM. Friday & Saturday, February 17th & 18th – Carson McCullers Literary Festival at the Riverside Theatre Complex.

For more information about these or other events, visit the Columbus State University website.