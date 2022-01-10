Cougar Minute – January 10, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, AL. The events she highlights include:

Get ready to take a superhero’s journey at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, starting January 15! In partnership with the Springer Opera House, “A Superhero for All Seasons” is an out-of-this-world theatre event that’s sure to keep kids on the edge of their seats. Find tickets and event times for the show at ccssc.org/events

The perfect cold weather activity is a trip to the Bo Bartlett Center. The newest exhibition, “In Sync” features artwork from CSU faculty. The show opens January 21st but there’s more great art to check out before then. Learn more at bobartlettcenter.org.

Thinking about what’s next after high school and want to discover all that CSU has to offer? Be sure to register for our upcoming Discovery Day on January 29 by heading to admissions.columbusstate.edu.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to www.columbusstate.edu