Welcome to the Cougar Minute for the week of January 16, 2023, hosted by Nicole Sanders. CSU is excited for the Spring 2023 Semester to begin January 18, 2023.

Columbus State University Art Resource Library is hosting their first open house Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Seaboard Depot on Front Avenue. Everyone is welcomed to come to the Library to see the collection and visit with staff!

Cheer on the Cougars at the Men’s and Women’s Basketball games! The next game is at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center, Saturday, January 21st, 1:30 & 3:30 PM. The admission for both basketball games are $10 total but free to 18 years and younger, CSU students, faculty staff. You can view the season schedule and information here.