Cougar Minute – January 17, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Danielle Lamb, a senior from Jackson, MI. The events she highlights include:

The Cougars are back on the court this week, taking on the Lander Bearcats. Women’s basketball tips off at 5:30 and men’s begins at 7:30. Kids under 18 as well as CSU students, faculty and staff get in for free! Get your tickets at csucougars.com.

Music Under the Dome at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center is back for its spring season! “Imaginative Images” on February 1 will present a series of works from an eclectic mix of composers around the world. Visually designed by CSU faculty members, the event is sure to be a night of inspiration. Get tickets online at ccssc.org/events.

It’s time to see all that Columbus State has to offer at our next Discovery Day! Join us on January 29 to learn more about programs and opportunities available at CSU. Future and prospective students can register online at admissions.columbusstate.edu/discovery-day

For more events and information on attending Columbus State University, go to www.columbusstate.edu