Cougar Minute – January 3, 2022

This week's Cougar Minute highlights include:

Men’s and women’s basketball is home this week as they take on Flagler College this Wednesday and Clayton State University this Saturday! Get your tickets and find more great matchups at csucougars.com.



Get ready to take a superhero’s journey at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, starting January 15! “A Superhero for All Seasons” is the Springer Opera House’s out-of-this-world theatre event that’s sure to keep kids on the edge of their seats. Find tickets and event times for the show at ccssc.org/events



Our January Term is in full swing and we’re excited to welcome students back to campus! Interested in earning your degree at CSU? Visit admissions.columbusstate.edu to take a tour of campus and learn more about our degree offerings.

