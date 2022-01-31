Cougar Minute – January 31, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Every Monday, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight some of community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU. The Cougar Minute, hosted by Columbus State students, airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, AL. The events she highlights include:

The CSU Cougars are back in action this week. Both Men’s and Women’s Basketball are up against the University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers this Wednesday in the Lumpkin Center. The Women’s game starts at 5:30pm and the Men’s starts at 7:30pm. CSU students, faculty, staff and kids under 18 are free to all athletic events. Get your tickets at here.

The Mirror Mirror art exhibition is starting on February 4. The exhibit will give a brief overview of American self portraits in history and recent self portraits of artists from across the country. The event is free and open to the public. Get your tickets at here.



Olympic softball player Jennie Finch is coming to Columbus! Join us at the Lumpkin Center on CSU’s Main Campus March 10 to hear from Finch and participate in a free clinic. Tickets are on sale until February 25. The event benefits CSU’s Girls In The Game, supporting female-student athletes to allow them to reach their full potential academically and athletically.

For more events and information on attending CSU, visit the Columbus State University website.