Cougar Minute – Monday, December 27, 2022

COLUMBUS, GA – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA. The events she highlights include:

Women’s basketball is back in the Lumpkin Center this Thursday, December 30 as they take on Columbia International University at 5:30! Find your tickets for the matchup at csucougars.com.

There’s still a few more days to catch the holiday lights at CSU! Take the driving tour through Main Campus now until December 29. Lights begin at 5:30 p.m.



Winter break is the perfect time to start your college applications! Want to discover all that CSU has to offer? Be sure to register for our upcoming Discovery Day on January 29 by heading to admissions.columbusstate.edu.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to www.columbusstate.edu